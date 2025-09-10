'Come on big man' Wayward son threatens to kill father in Dunipace dust up

An offender returned home in the early hours demanding cigarettes from his mother and threatening to kill his father.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reece Dunsmore, 24, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – challenging his father to a fight – at an address in Barnego Road, Dunipace, on July 11.

He also admitted breaching an undertaking by entering a street and contacting his parents on July 30 and threatening behaviour while in possession of a knife at the same address in Dunipace on September 26 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2.30am and the accused returned to the address after being out socialising. Heading into the bedroom where his parents were sleeping, the accused asked for cigarettes.

Dunsmore appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"His mother advised him she didn’t have any. He then demanded to be taken to the shop so she could buy him some. She said she had cigarettes in the car and she would go and get them.

"He began to shout and swear and made threats to kill his father, who kept pushing him away. His mother exited the address to retrieve the cigarettes from the car and the accused continued to shout and swear at his father.

"He said ‘come on big man’ challenging him to a fight. The mother returned and began to film the accused due to his behaviour. Realising this he said he would ‘deck’ her and said he was going to punch her.”

A few days after that incident Dunsmore was back at the address, ignoring the undertaking he had been placed on not to be there.

Police found him in a ground floor bedroom.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is appalled and ashamed of his behaviour. It’s a difficult family environment and there are reasons for that. It is what it is.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said it was a shame Dunsmore, 9 Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge, had let himself down after doing so well on his existing community payback order.

He allowed that order to continue and told Dunsmore to complete 70 hours of unpaid work within six months.

"You will need to find a way to work this out, or you’re just going to keep coming back to court,” he added.

