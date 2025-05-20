Coked up Redding offender armed himself with cutters for 'protection'

An offender who told police officers he was being chased by an unknown group of people later admitted his paranoia and fear may have been fuelled by the cocaine he had just snorted.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas McAvoy, 33. had pleaded guilty to possession an offensive weapon – a pair of Knipex cutters – in Jamieson Avenue, Stenhousemuir on March 7.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Shortly after midnight police officers were contacted to attend at the address in relation to a male asking for help. The traced the accused, who stated he had been getting chased by persons.

"He didn’t give a reason about why he was being chased. He then admitted he had taken cocaine and was feeling paranoid. Officers carried out a search of the area and he then told them he had not slept in three days and wanted to attend Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

McAvoy told police people had been chasing him and he was carrying the cutters for protection (Picture: National World)

"Officers said he would have to be searched first. He showed them a pair of cutters which he took from his shorts and said he used them for work. He then said people had been after him and the cutters were for his protection.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said McAvoy was now drug free and wanted to “stop the cycle” of him coming out of prison and then going straight back in.

Addressing McAvoy directly, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You say you have made progress, so I want to see evidence of this. You say you want to break the offending cycle.”

He placed McAvoy, 70 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, on a structured deferred sentence until August 14.

