Coked up Falkirk driver was 12 times over legal limit when he flipped his car after crashing into garden wall

A driver who was flying high on cocaine when he failed to negotiate a bend ended up hitting a garden wall and flipping his car over onto its side.

Bandon Thomson, 24, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to careless driving and drugged driving in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on December 25 last year.

He gave a reading of 628 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 12.10pm and the accused was driving a motor vehicle when he failed to negotiate a left hand bend, losing control of the vehicle, crossing into the opposing carriageway before hitting a garden wall of someone’s property, overturning and coming to a stop on its passenger side on the carriageway.

Thomson tested positive for cocaine and gave a reading that showed him to be over 12 times the legal limit (Picture: Submitted)

"The person who had his wall crashed into was in his address when he heard a loud bang. He saw the accused exit the vehicle through the smashed drivers side window.

"The accused stated ‘I just lost it on the bend’. Police were contacted and the accused confirmed to officers he was driving the car. He told them he had recently used a controlled drug and he tested positive for cocaine.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He clearly had no business being behind the wheel given the condition he was in.”

Thomson also admitted threatening behaviour, causing his former partner fear and alarm, at an address in Abbotsford Gardens, Bainsford, between September 20 and September 21, 2023.

"The complainer ended her relationship with the accused,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They agreed it wasn’t working and things seemed to end amicably through text message.

"She got back to her home address after leaving work and the accused attended at the address and entered through the front door. He spoke to her, acting as if nothing was wrong and they were still in a relationship.

"She said the relationship was over and he didn’t want to hear this. He called her a ‘cheat’, to which she didn’t react and attempted to walk away from him. She told him he had to leave.

"He grabbed her phone from her hand and threw it onto the driveway causing it to smash. The complainer was crying loudly in the front driveway and a neighbour left her property to come to her aid.

"The accused had run off from the address before the neighbour arrived.”

However, Thomson was back in the early hours of the morning, throwing stones at his former partner’s bedroom window and things eventually led to a struggle between them, with police being called.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Thomson, 139 Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, showed no interest in engaging with supervision or any other alternative to custody and the fact he was an astounding 12 times over the legal drug driving limit at the time of the road traffic incident.

He revoked his existing community payback order and sentenced him to a total of eight months in prison for both offences.

Thomson was also banned from driving for 33 months.

