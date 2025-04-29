Child vape news causes red mist to descend over Grangemouth dad and ruins Chinese takeaway plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A quiet evening enjoying a Chinese takeaway was ruined when news his child was vaping caused the red mist to descend over a drunken offender.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Boyd, 38, then started shouting and swearing at his former partner and even knocked a glass out of her hand, causing it to fall to the floor and smash.

He was promptly told to leave and police were called soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, 38, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and acting in an abusive manner – at an address in Abbotsford Drive, Grangemouth on November 30 last year.

Boyd appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused and the witness had been in a relationship for 17 years,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “However, they had both stayed at separate addresses after the relationship ended.

"The accused was in the address with the intention of having a Chinese takeaway with his children.”

That plan was scrapped, however, when an argument broke out over one of the children vaping and an apparently intoxicated Boyd began shouting and swearing at his former partner and then knocked a glass out of her hand causing it to smash on the floor.

He was told to leave and police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Boyd, 2 Woodhill Court, Grangemouth, had a previous conviction for a similar offence back in 2023.

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered him to pay a £100 fine at £50 per month and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex partner for 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.