Child and partner's tragic death save Grangemouth bad dad from custody over Christmas

An offender was told he was only saved from a custodial sentence over Christmas because of his young child and the tragic death of his partner.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forbes Johnston, 40, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Dean Road, Bo’ness, on June 28 and at The Loan, Bo’ness on October 19.

The charges for offence at The Loan stated Johnston repeatedly struck and kicked a door, loitered at the premises and then attempted to gain entry at the rear of the premises by climbing a fence.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering Dean Road, Bo’ness on October 3.

Johnston appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 9.45pm and witness looked outside and saw the accused in the garden of his sister’s address. He was seen to pick up a sledgehammer and hit the rear door of the house numerous times.

"Police were contacted. The accused was covered in his own blood at the time and was found to have small cut on his head.”

On another occasion Johnston was seen by his sister’s boyfriend.

"It was 4pm and he was in the address when he saw the accused at the front door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He ignored the accused chapping the door and saw him walk away.

"He phoned his partner to make her aware of the accused’s attendance. At 5.30pm he returned, chapping the door numerous times, shouting and swearing. He said he wanted to see his child and was seen to enter a neighbouring back garden.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Johnston had been given six community payback orders in the past and stated he “struggled to see the logic” in imposing another one.

He said: “You have a two-year-old child whose mother died this year so you are the only surviving parent. Your child is the only thing stopping me from sending you to prison today.

"I will allow you one final opportunity. If the report is not glowing you will be going to prison and you can explain to your child why, after losing her mother, you cause her to lose her father.”

Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Johnston, 11 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, until January 16 next year for a community payback report.