Chancer altered prescription to try and get drugs from Grangemouth pharmacy

A recently released convicted criminal asked to borrow a pen from a pharmacist and then promptly used it to alter his prescription to include a drug he wanted.

Appearing from the custody cells at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Williamson, 34, pleaded guilty to altering a prescription to obtain Pregabalin at Boots, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth on November 29 last year.

He also admitted breaching his non-harassment order not to contact a specific woman in Bute Place, Grangemouth on February 2 and between May 2 and May 3 at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny and threatening behaviour in Bute Place, Grangemouth on February 1.

Pregabalin is used to treat epilepsy and anxiety and can also be taken to treat nerve pain. The court heard Williamson had been receiving the drug while he was in prison.

Williamson tried to obtain medication from Boots in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth by faking a prescription with a pen he borrowed from the shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Some call Pregabalin the new Valium or “Bud” – as in Budweiser beer – because it can make users feel relaxed, in a similar way to tranquilisers or alcohol. Many users buy the drug illegally on the black market, often from unregulated websites.

Williamson was provided with a copy of a GP prescription – which did not have anything for Pregabalin on it initially – and attended at Boots, where he asked to borrow pen and went back outside, where he altered the prescription to include the Pregabalin.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: "The prescription had four items on it when it only should have had three. They the different style of writing.”

The court heard Williamson had suffered “childhood trauma” and his scam to get the Pregabalin was “doomed to fail”, leaving him not only without that drug but also the other drugs that were actually included on the real prescription.

As well as his crime of dishonesty, Williamson made life miserable for his ex partner, who he had been in a relationship with for two-and-a-half years.

Mr Lynch said: “It was 5.30pm and the complainer heard banging at the rear door. The accused was shouting and identified himself, which the complainer ignored and the accused then began banging on the rear kitchen window.

"This happened on a number of occasions and the complainer continued to ignore the accused. Eventually she opened the curtain and saw the accused in the front garden.

"He told her ‘I’ll get my brother down to do you in’. The complainer then closed the curtains and hoped the accused would eventually leave. However, he continued banging on the window until police were contacted by a neighbour.

"On another occasion the complainer received a call from the accused and it went to voicemail. He told her ‘I don’t want anything to do with you – all I want is my dog’.”

It was stated Williamson had gone to the house to check on his ex partner’s welfare and was annoyed when she did not let him in.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland heard Williamson, 79 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, was currently remanded for two-and-a-half years on another matter.

He sentenced him to four months in prison.