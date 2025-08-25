Caught in Camelon: Police find bail breaching offender hiding under the bed

The movement of a bed gave away a bail breacher’s hiding place when police came calling.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicholas McPhillips, 30, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions at an address in Telford Square, Camelon, on July 16 by having contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Police were required to attend at the address at 5.30am in relation to an ongoing incident. They heard voices coming from inside and knocked on the door for about a minute before a woman reluctantly answered it.

"Officers asked if there were any other persons within and she said no. They entered the bedroom and saw the bed move, so they moved the mattress and saw the accused under the bed frame."

Police officers found McPhillips hiding under the bed (Picture: Submitted)

Sheriff Alison Michie adjourned the case until September 18 for reports. McPhillips, 30 Blaefaulds Crescent, Denny, will remain in custody until that date after bail was refused.

