Carronshore first offender, 71, slapped wife and called her a 'whore'

Hogg appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A 71-year-old first offender started hitting the bottle and then slapped his wife.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hogg appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his wife – striking her in the face and referring to her in a derogatory manner – at an address in Longdyke Place, Carronshore, between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2025.

The court heard Hogg, who is currently living with his daughter in Gairdoch Drive, Carronshore, slapped his wife in the face with the back of his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated there had been an “escalation” in his drinking over the last few years and his relationship with his wife had suffered, with him calling her a “whore” after he learned she had been another – albeit short lived – relationship.

He was said to have progressed from a half glass of wine at night to “heavier drinking”.

Described as a “family man of good character”, Hogg had never come before the courts for anything in his 71 years.

A recent illness and subsequent hospitalisation led to his wife looking to get back in touch with him. His condition was said to be “touch and go” at the time and she was there to support him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hogg on a structured deferred sentence for three months to October 30 and to continue consideration of a non harassment order.

In the meantime, Sheriff Shead removed the condition of Hogg’s bail preventing him from having contact with his wife.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper