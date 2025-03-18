Caravan man pitched up and made nuisance of himself at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stephen Macdonald, 32, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on May 21 last year.
The charges stated he shouted, swore, uttered derogatory remarks towards staff and members of the public and repeatedly refused to leave Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Macdonald, Kentallen Caravan Park, Kentallen, still had a number of hours of unpaid work left on his community payback order.
She deferred sentence on him until May 8 to allow him to complete the work.