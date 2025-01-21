Camelon painter and decorator refused breath test claiming he got plastered at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspected drink driver was spotted weaving all over the road and reported to police.

However, when police officers later attended at Troy Ogilvie’s door and asked him to provide a breath specimen, he refused.

He claimed he had had two lagers when he was out but had consumed more alcohol when he was in the house, saying “I was staying in the house watching the telly when you came to the door – this has nothing to do with me, this is outrageous”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ogilvie, 56, had admitted failing to provide two breath specimens after he was spotted by witnesses driving on Callander Road, Falkirk on August 6 last year.

Ogilvie failed to provide breath specimens on two occasions after being stopped by police (Picture: Submitted)

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.20pm and the witness was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when their attention was drawn to a motor vehicle being driven directly in front.

"It appeared to be weaving all over the road and they were concerned about the state of the driver so continued to follow the vehicle. They got a view into the vehicle and got a description of the driver, which they gave to police.

"Police attended at the home address of the accused and saw he matched the description of the motorist they had been given. Officers had concerns about the accused’s presentation and he was placed within a police vehicle.

"He refused to give a breath test and was arrested. He later told police ‘I was staying in the house watching the telly when you came to the door – I was staying in the my house, this has nothing to do with me, this is outrageous’.”

The court heard Ogilvie, a self-employed painter and decorator, had been out and consumed two pints of lager, but had consumed more alcohol when he returned to his house.

He was said to have “misunderstood his obligation to comply with the test”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead banned Ogilvie, 3 Glenfuir Street, Camelon, from driving for three years and fined him £2325 to be paid at a rate of £100 per month.