Camelon offender warns ex 'you're not getting away with torturing me like this'

An offender’s threatening phone calls and messages terrified his ex partner so much she had to go and stay in a hotel.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman believed Christopher McAusland’s threats he would be coming round to her home after he began calling her a number of times a day demanding “answers” to the reason they broke up.

Refusing to admit the relationship was over, he told her she was “not getting away” with “torturing” him and told her he would walk to the house and see her in ten minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAusland, 45, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his former partner at an address in Carnegie Drive, Camelon from April 12 to July 10.

McAusland appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the couple had been together for one-and-a-half years but she had ended the relationship.

"He wanted to rekindle the relationship,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He seemed to refuse to acknowledge it was over. He sent her voicemails that were of an abusive and threatening nature, stating ‘give me the answer I deserve or I’ll come down right now’.

"He added ‘start answering me now – I want answers – I swear I’ll walk to the house, I’ll see you in ten minutes’ and ‘explain yourself – you’re not getting away with torturing me like this’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAusland would call up the woman five or six times a day and she had to seek refuge at her son’s house and then at a hotel because she was so scared of him coming round to her house.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “She had someone else in her life and was doing drugs. This relationship clearly ended badly for more than one reason.”

He stated McAusland, who now runs his own business, had a record of similar offences and that he “clearly had some sort of PTSD” from an “incident” when he worked in security.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on McAusland, 3 Carnegie Drive, Camelon, until October 13 to look into the possibility of him being placed on the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers