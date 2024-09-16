Camelon offender got tooled up with baseball bat to take 'feud' to next level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender – supposedly the victim of domestic abuse – became involved in an ongoing feud with an individual which saw her arm herself with a baseball bat.

Danielle Macdonald, 34, then followed the person she was in conflict with to a public car park and proceeded to use the bat to smash up her vehicle as the woman shouted for someone to call the police.

Macdonald had been seen by the woman, carrying the baseball bat outside her property a few days the car park incident.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Macdonald, 34, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in Ochil Street, Grangemouth on March 9 and threatening behaviour in Falkirk Central Retail Park on March 11.

Macdonald struck the car with a baseball bat in Falkirk Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen , National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 1.30pm and the witness was in the address when she heard sounds coming from the street outside and saw a female holding a baseball bat out there, walking away from the address.”

On another occasion the witness was driving in the Camelon area when a car began following closely behind. The vehicles ended up pulling into the car park area of Falkirk Central Retail Park.

“The accused has then hit the exterior of the vehicle with a baseball bat,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “This has caused damage and the witness was shouting for someone to call police.”

The court heard Macdonald had a number of health difficulties. She had stopped taking her medication at the time and “was not in a good head space”.

It was stated she had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her ex partner, who was said to have received a custodial sentence for that offence.

Addressing Macdonald directly, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You are someone who has a lengthy record for previous offending, although I accept it is for road traffic matters.

"This offence represents and escalation in offending and relates to an ongoing feud.”

Sheriff Michie placed Macdonald, who lives in the Camelon area, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she completes 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.