Camelon motorist cruising on pain meds and whisky crashed car at temporary traffic lights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver flying high on pain medication and whisky slammed into the back of car stopped at temporary traffic lights.

His car smashed up and airbags deployed, Iain Hardie, 38, then drift backwards down a hill and hit a wall.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Glen Brae, Hall Glen, and failing to provide a specimen of urine at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Witnesses were driving along the road and stopped at temporary traffic lights. At this time the witness looked in their rear view mirror and saw a black Volkswagen driving towards them at speed.

Hardie drove into the back of a car which had stopped at temporary traffic lights(Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"The impact of the accused’s vehicle crashing into the car pushed it into the vehicle in front. The accused’s black Volkswagen then rolled backwards, hitting a wall and coming to a halt.

"His vehicle had sustained extensive front end damage and both airbags had been deployed. The accused was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and police asked him to provide a specimen of urine, which he failed to provide.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He regularly has to take pain medication and, unfortunately, on the day in question he also had some whisky. They were temporary traffic lights and he wasn’t aware they were there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Chistopher Shead placed Hardie, 38 Antonine Street, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for two years.