Camelon drug dealer forced to cough up £33,000 as proceeds of crime

A drug dealer caught red handed now faces giving up £33,000 of his ill gotten gains as well as a bottle of whisky and three watches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Burden, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 78 Wall Street, Camelon home on September 16, 2022.

He also admitted possession of class A drug cocaine at the same location on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He was a drug user and then became more and more of a drug user and then became involved in trafficking of the drugs. It’s not atypical.”

Burden appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr Addison added Burden’s business had now “taken off” and he was now a member of the board of a local football team as a volunteer.

The court heard Burden was forfeiting a sum of £33,410 and a number of items, including a bottle of whisky and three watches, to proceeds of crime legislation.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and also in possession of cocaine, but these offences took place three years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Collins said had Burden been dealing a class A drug like cocaine he would be heading for prison.

Instead he placed Burden on a community payback order with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain within his home between the hours of 7pm and 6am each day for the next six months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.