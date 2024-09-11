Camelon domestic offender slips up when he tells sheriff 'it takes two to tango'

A domestic offender representing himself in the dock made the mistake of telling a sheriff ‘It wasn’t just me – it takes two to tango’.

Darren Walls, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – pushing his partner to the body – at an address in Cowdenhill Road, Boness, on December 10 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for four months and lived at separate addresses. Just before midnight police received an anonymous call about a disturbance at the address.

"Officers attended at 12.15am and could hear shouting and swearing coming from within. The complainer opened the door and the accused stepped behind her. She tired to leave.

"The accuse accepted there had been an argument and he had acted aggressively towards her, shouting and swearing before pushing her to the body. He said ‘I just lost it’.”

It was stated Walls, who was presenting himself, had a previous domestic conviction.

He then proceeded to set alarm bells ringing by telling Sheriff Maryam Labaki: “It wasn’t just me – it takes two to Tango.”

Walls then backtracked and added: “I can only apologise.”

Sheriff Labaki said: “I’m concerned by the fact this isn’t your first rodeo when it comes to domestic offending. You assaulted your partner and that’s a serious matter.”

He placed Walls, 8 Stark Avenue, Camelon, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.