Camelon chancer pinched purse from unlocked car and bought himself a mobile phone

An “insidious” chancer who crept around parked cars to try the door handles thought he had struck gold when he found one unlocked.

Kris Mitchell, 26, pinched a purse from the car and then used the bank cards to buy himself a mobile phone. However, he was caught on CCTV using the card and eventually arrested for similar crimes.

Mitchell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted several offences of theft – stealing items from unlocked cars – in the Camelon area.

He stole a purse and bank cards from a vehicle parked in Wall Street on November 29 last year and a wallet from a vehicle parked Carmuirs Street on December 11, 2024.

Mitchell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also admitted intent to commit theft and attempted theft in Wall Street and Carmuirs Street on December 11, 2024 and obtaining £140 worth of goods by fraud at Ifix, High Street, Falkirk, on November 29, 2024.

"It was 8pm and the complainer left her car parked in her driveway,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She unknowingly left her vehicle unsecure with her purse and her bank cards were left in the driver’s door.

"She checked her online banking and discovered her car had been used overnight and the contactless limit had been reached. She realised her purse had been stolen.”

Police were contacted and the location where the card was used was identified. CCTV systems in Falkirk town centre showed Mitchell making attempts to pay for items.

He did managed to purchase a Samsung mobile phone worth £140.

On another occasion Mitchell was out and about in Camelon at 3.30am and trying his luck with car doors again. He was spotted on a CCTV system “bending over” a garden wall and spotted actually getting into an unlocked car, remaining there for a period of time and then getting out.

He was stopped by police at this point and searched. Officers found a wallet in his jacket pocket that was not his.

It was stated 2024 was “clearly a bad year” for Mitchell, but he had not committed any offences in 2025.

It was stated Mitchell had not damaged the cars to gain entry, he had simply tried the handle to see if they were unlocked.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Instead of going and getting a job, he is choosing to offend in this manner, which might not by effecting people physically – but it does have a psychological effect on people when he offends in this rather insidious manner."

Sheriff Labaki was also concerned about Mitchell’s “anti-social views” and the fact he presented himself as the victim.

"This is an offence which warrants custody,” she said. “But I’ve been persuaded there is an alternative. These are horrendous charges – the psychological impact of what you have done will stay with these people.”

She placed Mitchell, 26 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he completes 300 hours of unpaid work in that time. He was also ordered to pay a total of £380 compensation to the people he stole from.

