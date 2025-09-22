Camelon canal path offender will remain "moored" in custody for now

An offender who subjected people walking along a canal path to his threatening movements and “offensive sexual remarks” was said to require a psychiatric assessment to get to the bottom of his behaviour.

Andrew Lee, 35, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on the canal path near Lock 16, Camelon on March 9, 2025.

The charges stated Lee made threatening gestures and uttered “offensive sexual remarks”.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, stated Lee was “vulnerable” in the custodial setting he now finds himself in.

Lee appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Alison Michie said she needed a psychiatric report on Lee before she could sentence him and deferred sentence on him until October 16 to obtain one.

Noting the “nature” of offence he pleaded guilty to and his lack of a “fixed abode”, Sheriff Michie refused to grant bail and remanded Lee in custody until that date.

