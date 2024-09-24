Busy Bo'ness bad boy: Unpaid work awaits for stone throwing offender who brought police to his street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30am when police were contacted in respect of an ongoing disturbance in a street. There was glass in a doorway, which looked to have been smashed from the outside.
"The woman at the property was clearly shaken by the incident. Police thereafter carried out door to door inquiries. They found the accused had picked up stones and had been throwing them at a living room window.
“A woman leaned out her window and told the accused she was going to call the police and he swore at her and told her to shut up.”
The court heard Stirling was “of the belief” the relationship could get “back on track”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Stirling, 5 Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.