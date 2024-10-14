Business owner threatens to take the heads off neighbours during Bonnybridge bust up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An business owner with a criminal past decided to deal with a “disagreement” with his neighbours by going to their home and spray painting “slag” and “beast” on their property.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Black, 29, also caused damage to their door after trying to get them to come outside and fight him.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, on April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses had been a neighbour of the accused for a number of years. It was 1am when they received a call from the accused, threatening them and telling them to come outside and fight him.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He said he would come to their house and take their heads off and get travellers to come their house and do harm to them. He did attend and told them to come outside for a fight.

"Witnesses contacted police and the accused then left. Officers found broken glass from a beer bottle on the path and four pieces of broken slabs and a large dent to the front door of the witnesses’ house and the words ‘slag’ and ‘beast’ had been spray painted on the side of the wall.”

The court heard Black, who runs a small business employing six staff, was “embarrassed and ashamed” by his actions and his previous record of offending “did him no favours”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated there had been a “disagreement” between Black’s partner and one of the witnesses.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Black was “no stranger to the courts” and had previously served time in custody.

She added: “This is a particularly unpleasant offence. Not only have you threatened your neighbours, you have gone to their house and caused damage to the property."

She placed Black, 7 North Street, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the requirement he attend at addiction services and he was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the witnesses for the damage he caused.

Black was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next 19 weeks