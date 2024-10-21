Bus driver caught dealing £600 worth of cocaine after being stopped on M876 near Falkirk

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2024, 08:54 BST
A bus driver was caught dealing cocaine after he was stopped by police on the M876 near junction 1.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mudasser Hussain, 39, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine on the M876 Falkirk, one mile prior to junction 1 northbound and at his home address on December 1 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had received information about a particular vehicle being involved in the supply of a controlled substance in the Forth Valley area.

"Police officers learned the vehicle was travelling from Glasgow to Bo’ness and it was observed, followed and stopped. The accused was the driver and the sole occupant.

Hussain was arrested following a drug search of his vehicle on the M876 (Picture: National World)Hussain was arrested following a drug search of his vehicle on the M876 (Picture: National World)
"He was told he was being detained in relation to a drug search.”

The search uncovered snap packets of powder, which tested positive for cocaine. Hussain was then arrested and a search of his home was carried out, where further bags of cocaine were recovered.

The total value of the drugs recovered was £600.

It was stated Hussain, who works as a bus driver, was addicted to cocaine at the time and the drugs were primarily for his own use.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Hussain, 15 Bogton Avenue, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he completes 300 hours of unpaid work in that time.

She also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 9pm to 7am each day for the next six months.

