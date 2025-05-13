Brothers battered their cousin in Denny dust up and then had to stump up £1000 compensation

Two brothers gave their cousin a beating and ended up forced to do unpaid work and pay him £1000 in compensation.

The violent attack saw the siblings punch and kick the other man and force him to the ground before pulling him up again and slamming him against a motor vehicle.

With both brothers pleading not guilty to the offence, the matter went to trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Appearing back at the court again last Thursday, Robert McNeill, 46, and James McNeill, 40, had both subsequently been found guilty of assaulting their cousin in Stirling Street, Denny on July 24, 2023.

The McNeills appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The charges stated the brothers punched and kicked the man on his head to his injury, causing him to fall to the ground before pulling him up and pushing him against a motor car.

Defence solicitor Mark Fallon, representing James O’Neill, said his client had a “very limited offending history”, while Martin Morrow, representing Robert O’Neill, noted his client had a “bad record”.

“It was an attack by both of them on a cousin,” he added.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed James McNeill, 7 Dundaff Court, Denny on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conditions he complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Robert McNeill, 59 Doocot Court, Perth, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Both men were ordered to pay their cousin £500 each in compensation.

