A vicious assault on an inmate at Polmont YOI led officers to search an offender’s cell and uncover a deadly weapon made from Cellotape and a shard from a broken mirror.

Ben French, 20, battered a fellow inmate who had bent down to tie his shoelace – kicking, punching and biting him. However, it could have been worse if he had his improvised blade with him.

French appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week having pleaded guilty to assault and possession of a weapon at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 21 last year.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11am and prisoners were out on exercise. An inmate stopped to tie his shoelace and the accused approached him and began to kick and punch him in the face.

French attacked an inmate at Polmont YOI and then officers found a weapon in his cell (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He was also bitten on the left shoulder by the accused. He was seen by the nurse and had a swollen left eye, bleeding to his nose and said one of his teeth was chipped.”

A subsequent search of French’s cell uncovered a weapon he had fashioned from a shard from a broken mirror, some material and Cellotape.

The court heard French was currently serving a six year prison sentence and was not due to be released until August 2028.

It was stated French was “losing control” at the time of the offence because he was facing such a lengthy sentence and thought there was “no light at the end of the tunnel”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced French, 73 Stravaig Project, Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, to 10 months detention to run concurrently with his exisiting sentence.