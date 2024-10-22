Brain injured 'unpleasant individual' no longer 'the man he was' despite nasty encounter in Hallglen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brain injured offender was said to be a shadow of his former “unpleasant individual” persona but still managed to threaten a resident who dared to ask him to leave his premises.

Mark McKay, 43, was supposedly no longer his old self following a “very serious road traffic incident” and was also said not to be fit to serve time in prison any more.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McKay had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence – at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on October 20 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Mr McKay was hanging around a common close. He was asked what he was doing there and told to leave as he was very drunk.

McKay appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He began shouting and said he would ‘get folk round’ to the man.”

The court heard McKay was not the same as he used to be after sustaining a brain injury as a result of a “very serious road traffic incident” and was now experiencing seizures.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is not the man he was. Sheriff Shead characterised him as an ‘unpleasant individual’, but following the road traffic accident there has been a significant deterioration in him physically and mentally.

"He is not fit for prison any more if I’m being fair to him.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed McKay, 27 Annan Court, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement to allow services to help him with his drug and alcohol problems.