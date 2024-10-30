A farmer caused his dog unnecessary suffering when he locked him in a horsebox for five months without providing adequate food or water.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Baird, 62, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing his dog unnecessary suffering at his Easter Whin Farm, Limerigg, Slamannan home between September 1, 2023 and January 24, 2024.

The charges stated Baird kept the dog locked in a horsebox without adequate food or sanitation and allowed the dog to become covered in faeces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His crimes were uncovered by Falkirk Council animal welfare staff, who found the dog in a terrible state during a visit to the farm.

Robert Baird has been banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Pic: Central Scotland News

The court heard the dog, a border collie called Drift, had been kept in filthy conditions and was in a terrible state when inspectors found him at the end of his five-month ordeal.

He was found with heavily matted fur and matter on his underside and neck, extending to his flanks.

He was given a body condition score of three out of nine.

After receiving treatment from the vet, thankfully the dog is healthy again and has now been re-homed with a new family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Baird admitted the horsebox hadn't been cleaned out for weeks, and the dog had been locked in for weeks, was not walked, and when he was allowed out he was simply left on a rope attached to the horsebox.

It was stated Baird was under pressure at the time because he had been responsible for caring for his wife, who was receiving treatment for cancer, and for his wife’s elderly mother.

Baird’s defence solicitor said that while his client realised he should have sought help for his dog he failed to do so as his “pride got in the way of common sense”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted the circumstances Baird was in at the time with his wife, but stated it was still a “disturbing case of severe animal neglect” and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years and banned him from keeping dogs for a period of 15 years.