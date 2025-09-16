Bottle throwing, table smashing offender made life hell for Falkirk mum and daughter

A domestic offender put a mother and daughter in danger with his drunken rampages – one of which saw him grab one of them and then smash through a living table together.

Keith Crosthwaite, 50, also threw a bottle at one of the women and punched her during another angry drunken encounter at a house he just could not stay away from – despite being ordered to do so by the court.

Crosthwaite appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of domestic offences, including threatening behaviour and assaulting women – kneeling on one woman’s back and spitting in another’s face – and at an address in Braemar Drive, Falkirk on March 26.

He also pleaded guilty to another assault – throwing a bottle in a woman’s direction and punching her head – and breaching his bail conditions at the same address on April 4.

Crosthwaite appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Crosthwaite breached his bail by contacting a woman he was ordered not to and by entering Braemar Drive on July 29.

"It was 10am and the complainer was in her house,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was joined by her daughter and the accused, who has become aggressive towards her daughter and her after consuming alcohol.

"The accused has entered a bedroom and saw the complainer on the telephone. He asked her ‘who are you texting?’ and called her a ‘bad mum’. He has then engaged in a struggle with her.

"She managed to make her way out of the bedroom and contacted police. The accused has fled and was later traced by officers.”

A few days later Crosthwaite returned to the property.

"It was 4.30pm and the complainer heard someone at the front door and saw the accused enter the property. She asked him what he wanted and he said he wanted to speak to her daughter.

"The accused spilled alcohol on the carpet and was told to clean it up. He then got into a disagreement which began to get heated. At this time he has thrown a glass bottle in her direction, but this did not make contact.

"He then punched her on the head and both have then fallen through a living room table. Police were then contacted and were informed the accused was hiding from them.”

The court heard Crosthwaite had been in custody since July 29.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You have a number of matters that need to be dealt with and I want to draw a line under these offences.”

She placed Crosthwaite, 4 Halkett Crescent, Alexandra, West Dunbartonshire, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and complete 300 hours of unpaid work in that time.

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with the two women in the offences for 12 months and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next four months.

