Bonnybridge shoplifter was under 'financial strain' when she pinched food from Tesco

By Court Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:05 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kamila Kocur, 29, had pleaded guilty to shoplifting groceries from Tesco, Falkirk Central Retail Park, on February 8.

The court heard the £53 worth of goods she stole had all been recovered.

It was stated Kocur, who lives in Bonnybridge, had been experiencing “financial strain” and mental health issues at the time.

It was also reported she had not had contact with her 12-year-old daughter for six years.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months.

