Bonnybridge husband, 75, punches wife for eating the last yogurt in the fridge

A 75-year-old first offender punched his wife of 54 years and grabbed her neck because she failed to bring him a yogurt from the fridge.

Clifford Daniels, 75, supposedly saw red because his wife had the last yogurt in the fridge and she had not put yogurts on the shopping list she gave him.

Daniels did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – punching her on the head and seizing her by the neck to her injury at an address in Greenacre Road, Bonnybridge, on August 15 last year.

The court heard Daniels was not present because he had supposedly relocated to Devon.

"He and his partner were drinking a small quantity of wine,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They got into a minor argument when she got a yogurt from the fridge and the accused asked why she had not brought him any yogurt.

"He then punched her to the face and grabbed her by the throat before letting her go and walking out to his garden shed.”

When police officers arrived at the address then noticed swelling and red marks to the woman’s face and neck.

They found Daniels in his shed.

Last month it was stated he had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, but there was some confusion as to whether he and his wife of 54 years – the victim in the case – were still together.

At the time Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Daniels, address listed as 45 Greenacre Road, Bonnybridge,to get further information on his partner’s views on whether or not a non-harassment order is required.

On Thursday defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “There was pressure due to the sale of the house and there had been bickering between them. He had done the shopping, ticking everything off the list.

"However, there was no specification on the list for yogurt.”

"It’s a bit of an overreaction to be honest,” noted Sheriff Alison Michie.

She admonished Daniels in his absence and said: “This is clearly a violent assault on his wife of 54 years. I take into account the age of the accused and the fact he has never appeared previously before the court.

"It would appear this is an isolated incident.”