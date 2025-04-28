Bonnybridge first offender breaks off duty bus driver's nose for throwing travel pass off bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Houston had a real problem with an off duty bus driver who threw his travel pass out of a bus door.

Houston had just shown the driver – who was travelling as a passenger on the bus – his pass because he had been accused by the man of having a fake one in the past.

However, the man did not take too kindly to Houston’s gesture and took the card and chucked it off the bus. Houston responded by breaking the man’s nose with one punch.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Houston had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his severe injury onboard a bus travelling between Highland Dykes Crescent, Bonnybridge and Newmarket Street, Falkirk on April 2, 2023.

Houston lashed out an punched the man in the face while he was travelling on a bus (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said the assault happened when the bus had stopped to let people off and Houston had recognised the off duty bus driver.

She added: “The accused said ‘what do you think of my card’ and waved the card in an offensive manner. The witness threw the card out the door and the accused then punched him to his face, causing it to bleed, before making off on foot.”

The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where it was found he had sustained a broken nose.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He was just 18 at the time of this incident and was a first offender. He was on the bus with his ex partner and they were leaving the bus.”

Mr Addison said Houston and the off duty bus driver had an encounter before, when he accused Houston of using a fake travel pass. So, on this occasion, he took his travel pass out to show the driver.

"It was thrown out of the bus and he reacted with a single punch. He thinks he is now a far more mature person than he was then.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “Someone sitting on a bus on the way home has a broken nose. You resorted to violence and that’s never the answer.”

He placed Houston, 8 Chacefield Street, Bonnybridge, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within nine months.

