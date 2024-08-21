Bonnybridge domestic offending gum chomper now has unpaid work to chew over
Grant Monaghan, 31, attended Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct of his partner at locations in Carronshore, Larbert and Bonnybridge between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.
The charges stated Monaghan made threats of violence towards her and her father and threatened her while in possession of a bottle.
Noticing Monaghan working on his gum, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I can’t abide someone sitting chewing gum in court.”
He placed Monaghan, 20 Roman Road, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a non harassment order not to have any contact his ex partner for two years.