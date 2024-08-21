Bonnybridge domestic offending gum chomper now has unpaid work to chew over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A domestic offender who made violent threats against his partner’s father made no friends at court when he appeared in the dock chewing gum.

Grant Monaghan, 31, attended Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct of his partner at locations in Carronshore, Larbert and Bonnybridge between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

The charges stated Monaghan made threats of violence towards her and her father and threatened her while in possession of a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noticing Monaghan working on his gum, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I can’t abide someone sitting chewing gum in court.”

Monaghan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He placed Monaghan, 20 Roman Road, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non harassment order not to have any contact his ex partner for two years.