Bonnybridge bullet boy's inner 'man child' led him to hang onto dangerous ammo

An offender was said to be “acting like a 12-year-old boy” and had a “man child fascination” with almost 100 rounds of .22 ammunition he discovered and hung onto.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Robertson, 27, had pleaded guilty to possession the .22 ammunition without holding a firearms certificate at an address in High Street, Bonnybridge, between May 3 and May 17 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The ammunition was recovered when the accused’s ex partner had been collecting the accused’s belongings when their relationship came to an end.

"She found the ammunition and contacted police.”

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard there were 88 rounds of .22 ammunition recovered.

"He and his partner had a fallen out,” said defence solicitor Stephen Biggam. “This is a matter that cam to light and she reported it to police. He had been acting like a 12-year-old boy and has put his liberty at risk by keeping these items.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland said: “Common sense would say these are things you shouldn’t be keeping. You know what these rounds could have been used for if someone got their hands on them.”

He added it was Robertson’s “man child fascination” with finding the ammunition that led him to hold onto it.

"You thought it was cool and wanted to hang onto it, instead of getting rid of it,” he said.

Sheriff Sutherland placed Robertson, 11 McVean Place, Longcroft, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.

He also made an order for the forfeiture of the ammunition.