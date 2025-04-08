Bonnybridge brain injury man threatened to rape his support worker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender with a brain injury threatened to rape his social worker and stab her partner when he was told she would no longer be working with him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Fairlie, 32, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman – his social support worker – fear and alarm at an address in Bonnybridge between September 6 and November 15 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer was his support worker and had been with the accused since 2020. He has a brain injury and she would take him on day trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused ask her if she had seen a message from him on her phone. She found a few Facebook messages and told him this was inappropriate and reported this to her boss.

Fairlie send a number of inappropriate messages to his support worker from various online accounts (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“She took the accused for a trip out to Edinburgh and on the train he asked her for her home address. She told him to stop asking otherwise she would report it to her boss.

“Then she said something about the scenery saying it was a stunning view and he said ‘not as stunning as you’. She found messages from the accused from different accounts. They did not contain anything particularly threatening, but some did contain sexual content.”

He sent her images of sex toys and bondage equipment and that was when she stopped working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was at a meeting with the woman’s colleagues – she was not present – that Fairlie’s behaviour took a violent turn.

"He became threatening and abusive,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Saying ‘I’m going to get her’ and calling her a ‘snitch’. He added ‘I’ll rape her on Sunday in Edinburgh’ and ‘She’s going to get raped – I know her partner, I’ll stab him’.”

The court stated there was some question over whether there was a “significant sexual element” to the offence.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “The comments to the people at the meeting were made in the heat of the moment when he lost his temper and said certain things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He suffered a brain injury as a child and as a result has a learning difficulty he has had to live with for most of his life. He does not function in society as others do and has difficulty expressing himself socially.

"The complainer in this case was working with him three days a week since July 2020 and they had a close relationship for a long period of time, but he has overstepped any reasonable boundary.

"He is socially isolated and doesn’t do much with his time but spends time on his computer, which isn’t healthy for him. His comments to me were just tell the court I’m sorry and tell her I’m sorry.

"He genuinely did not seek to cause fear and alarm.”

The court heard Fairlie had been convicted of a previous offence under indictment three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “His behaviour is concerning to put it mildly and distressing.

He placed Fairlie, who lives in the Bonnybridge area, on a supervised community payback order for two years and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to contact the woman for five years.

Fairlie was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for two years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.