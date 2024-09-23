Bonnybridge bottle chucker showered police officer in shards of broken glass during attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s “anti-social self destruct behaviour” saw her throw a glass bottle which smashed and showered a police officer in razor sharp shards.

Chloe Valentine, 21, called the emergency services for assistance, but when they arrived and tried to help her, she turned on them and her violent actions resulted in one police officer sustaining cuts.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Chloe Valentine, 21, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – throwing a bottle at him causing it to smash and glass to strike his head and body to his injury – at an address in Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge on August 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 8.15pm and police were contacted by the Scottish Ambulance Service in relation to concern for the accused. She was traced at the Forth and Clyde canal.

Valentine threw a bottle at a police officer (Picture: Police Scotland)

"They took her to her father’s property and she agreed to this. She then began to walk away from police as they were providing her with advice. Later, there was a further Scottish Ambulance Service call reporting concerns about the accused.

"When police arrived she began to swear and shouted ‘leave me alone’. The accused threw a glass bottle which narrowly avoided a police officer. However, it hit a metal pole causing the bottle to smash and the officer was hit by numerous glass pieces causing cuts.”

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said Valentine’s offending had “decelerated significantly’.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Valentine, currently listed as having no fixed abode, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she completes 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her “home”, between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next six months.

Sheriff Shead said: “This self indulgent bad behaviour cannot continue. This anti-social self destruct behaviour will not be tolerated, regardless of your age.

“If you fail to comply with any of these orders you will be brought back and sentenced for these offences. If there isn’t complete compliance you will be going to prison.

"You will end up with a very lengthy custodial sentence.”