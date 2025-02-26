Bonnybridge 'blip': Bad tempered argument between partners turns into stone throwing shoving match

A bad tempered ‘blip’ between partners escalated into a stone throwing, shoving match that ended up with a window being cracked and police being called.

Callum Allan, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting his partner at his 87 Larbert Road, Bonnybridge home on July 5 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for two years. On July 5 last year they had been out throughout the day, drinking alcohol.

"They returned home at 8.10pm and at 8.30pm neighbours could hear shouting coming from their house. This continued for 20 minutes and at one point one of the neighbours saw both of them within their garden, shouting at one another.

"The complainer threw stones at Mr Allan, but missed him and cause glass to crack in a neighbour’s window, who then contacted police. Mr Allan told the neighbour ‘it’s not me, it’s her – tell the police it’s her’ and then offered to pay for the damage.

"He then started to push the complainer out of the garden, pushing her on the chest. He pushed her out onto the street and this was seen by neighbours. He then started throwing her possessions over the garden fence.

"The complainer asked neighbours to call the police. Mr Allan came out of the house and called the complainer a ‘dirty wee cow’ and said ‘you’re cheating on me’. A neighbour had to get between them in order to de-escalate things.

"When police arrive both Mr Allan and the complainer were visibly distressed and crying. He told officers she had cheated on him.”

The court heard the complainer, who had been charged with vandalism following the incident, was still in a relationship with Allan.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “They have been together from a very young age since school. They are hopeful they will be able to move in together. This incident was a blip between them – an argument which escalated more than it should have.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Allan had been assessed as a “low risk” of reoffending.

He fine him £270 to be paid at a rate of £100 per month.