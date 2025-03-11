Bonnybridge birthday boy driver flying high on cannabis clocked at 99mph by police
Tests carried out revealed Craig Salmond, 20, was also over the legal drug driving limit.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Salmond had pleaded guilty to speeding and driving while unfit through drugs on the M876 at junction two near Falkirk, on September 22 last year.
He gave a reading of 6.4 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, when the legal limit is two microgrammes.
The court heard he was clocked at 8.30pm on a hand held radar gun and was tested for drugs due to a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car.
Representing himself, Tesco employee Salmond, 43 Kilsyth Road, Bonnybridge, said: “My actions were wrong.”
Sheriff James Hastie banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £520 to be paid at a rate of £50 per month.