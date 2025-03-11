Bonnybridge birthday boy driver flying high on cannabis clocked at 99mph by police

By Court Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
A teenage motorist was stopped by police just a day before his 20th birthday after he was clocked travelling at 99mph on a road with a 70mph limit.

Tests carried out revealed Craig Salmond, 20, was also over the legal drug driving limit.

Most Popular

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Salmond had pleaded guilty to speeding and driving while unfit through drugs on the M876 at junction two near Falkirk, on September 22 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He gave a reading of 6.4 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

Salmond tested positive for cannabis (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Salmond tested positive for cannabis (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard he was clocked at 8.30pm on a hand held radar gun and was tested for drugs due to a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car.

Representing himself, Tesco employee Salmond, 43 Kilsyth Road, Bonnybridge, said: “My actions were wrong.”

Sheriff James Hastie banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £520 to be paid at a rate of £50 per month.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice