Bonnybridge bad boy jailed after pinching mobile phone from second hand store

A chancer asked to see a mobile phone from a display case then ran out of the shop when he was handed it.

Kai McAloon, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone from Cash Converters, High Street, Falkirk on October 28 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards two police officers in Telford Square, Camelon, on October 2, 2022.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused attended at the address and asked to view a £349.99 iPhone 12. An employee passed the phone to him from a display cabinet and the accused then made off with it.”

McAloon stole the mobile phone from Falkirk High Street's Cash Converters store(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Police viewed CCTV of the crime and traced McAloon.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, took issue with the value of the phone stating £349.99 was its retail price when new and pointed out it was actually a second hand phone.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced McAloon, 6A Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, to five months detention.