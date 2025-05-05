Bonnybridge ASBO breacher told police she had taken '100 Vallies'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An out of control offender claimed she had taken 100 street Valium tablets when police came calling.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Chloe Valentine, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and breaching her anti-social behaviour order at an address in Waverley Crescent, High Bonnybridge on February 16.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She told officers she had consumed 100 ‘vallies’, meaning street Valium. The neighbours said they wanted her removed. She then kicked out at a police officer, striking her on the leg.

"She was taken to FVRH because of the statement she made about the street Valium.”

Police had to take Valentine to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after she claimed to have taken 100 street Valium tablets (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “She was staying there temporarily at her partner’s address, otherwise she would have been homeless.”

Sheriff David Hall placed Valentine, who currently lives in the Larbert area, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her address from 7pm to 7am each day for the next five months.

