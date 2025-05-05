Bonnybridge ASBO breacher told police she had taken '100 Vallies'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Chloe Valentine, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and breaching her anti-social behaviour order at an address in Waverley Crescent, High Bonnybridge on February 16.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She told officers she had consumed 100 ‘vallies’, meaning street Valium. The neighbours said they wanted her removed. She then kicked out at a police officer, striking her on the leg.
"She was taken to FVRH because of the statement she made about the street Valium.”
Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “She was staying there temporarily at her partner’s address, otherwise she would have been homeless.”
Sheriff David Hall placed Valentine, who currently lives in the Larbert area, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her address from 7pm to 7am each day for the next five months.