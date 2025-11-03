Bo'ness neighbourhood feud leads to axe attack on cannabis smoking couple

Enraged by his neighbours’ cannabis use an offender armed himself with an axe and attacked and injured the man and woman.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Henderson, 65, took up the weapon when the couple came round to his front door – hitting the man on the back and the woman on the back of her leg with the “blunt” end of the axe. He also punched the man in the face as well.

The axe attack was preceded by an incident the previous day when Henderson had called the woman a “junkie” – which angered the couple and led to them trying to gain access to the back garden, but due to the gate being locked they went round to Henderson’s front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Henderson previously admitted the assaults he committed in Redbrae Avenue, Bo’ness on July 26.

Henderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple live close to the accused – their gardens back onto each other – and there had been issues between them. One of the neighbours was in the back garden when the accused asked him if he had been smoking.

"An argument then escalated and the neighbour went round to speak to the accused at his house. The accused opened the door and was brandishing an axe at him, swinging it.

"He managed to dodge it, but it struck him on the right side of his lower back. He managed to get the axe off him and the accused then punched him in the face. The accused then got the axe again and chased both neighbours away, striking the woman on the back of her leg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Henderson’s neighbours would regularly smoke cannabis in their back garden and he could not sit in his own back garden while they were doing this.

"They were smoking cannabis in the back garden,” said Mr Lowrie. “There was some argument about it and Mr Henderson went into his garden to play some music and then the neighbour took issue with that.

"Mr Henderson had accused her of being a junkie – which was said the night before – and the neighbour took exception to this. He was aggressive towards Mr Henderson and tried to get into his back garden, but couldn’t because the gate was secured.

"He then went round to his front door.”

Mr Lowrie said Henderson had the axe he used to chop wood and hit the neighbours with the “blunt” end of the axe, not the “sharp” end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He behaved in a way he ought not to have behaved in,” said Mr Lowrie, adding Henderson now intended to sell his house and move somewhere else.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This incident could be described as him seeing red, but the blunt end of an axe is still a weapon and this was an assault to injury.”

She placed Henderson, 65 Redbrae Avenue, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers