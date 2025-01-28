Bo'ness mum saw red after her daughter was accused of stealing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After her daughter had been accused of stealing a first offender “burst” into a house and then set about the occupant.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharon Vallely, 51, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and engaging in a fight – at an address in Dower Crescent, Bo’ness on July 8 last year.

The trouble started when Vallely received news from her daughter that she had been accused of stealing money. She then went round to an address and entered “uninvited”.

“She knocked repeatedly on the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was shouting into the address. She entered the living room. The witness asked the accused what she was doing there.

Vallely appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused informed her of the reason for her visit and then there has been some sort of dispute in the living room and an argument erupted. The accused then stepped towards her and there has been a struggle.

"The accused pushed her on the chest with two hands, which caused her to stagger backwards. During this struggle she has suffered a number of injuries. Witnesses could hear the accused shouting and swearing and the complainer shouting ‘get out of my house’ and ‘get off me’.”

The court heard Vallely, 24 Dower Crescent, Bo’ness, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the background to the case – the fact Vallely was a first offender and had “burst” into a house uninvited in response to her daughter being accused of stealing.

She admonished Vallely.