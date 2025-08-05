Bo'ness chip shop pest's sentence put on the backburner for now

An offender who once got violent with staff at a fish and chip shop while wearing his dressing gown and pyjamas was back in court again for more bad behaviour.

Neil Walker, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and making offensive comments towards a woman – at an address in Muirepark Court, Bo’ness on June 17 last year.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Walker, 29 Waggon Road, Bo’ness, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to January 29, 2026. He continued consideration of a disposal that would see Walker placed on a community payback order with a requirement to attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Back in 2022 Walker slapped a female worker at Corvi’s fish and chip shop in Bo’ness and then and ended up being taken to the cells for his behaviour at a subsequent court appearance the following year.

Walker arrived at the chip shop in his dressing gown and pyjamas to pick up his order and then proceeded to slap a female staff member and wreck the counter of the premises before heading off.

As if the damage to the counter and the slap to the woman’s face were not bad enough, Walker then turned up at the chip shop several months later, annoyed he had received a date to attend court regarding the offence he had committed.

At the time Sheriff Craig Harris placed Walker on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for 70 days.

At another court appearance in 2023 it was stated Walker – referred to by his defence solicitor Stephen Biggam as a “work in progress” – had not made a good start to his court orders.

Not in court when his name was called, Walker, said to suffer from anxiety, had to be called in from outside and then made the mistake of letting loose a verbal outburst in front of Sheriff Christopher Shead.

Taken down to the cells for over an hour, Walker re-emerged and made an official apology to Sheriff Shead.

