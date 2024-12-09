Bo'ness bottle basher, 60, smashes man, 63, on the head during social club bust up

His marriage on the rocks, a 60-year-old first offender lost his temper at his social club and smashed a beer bottle on the head of a fellow member.

James Moore, 60, was already upset about the break down of his marriage and the ill-feeling he perceived was being heaped upon him at the club.

When he was being ejected from the premises he saw red and hit the 63-year-old man with a bottle.

Moore appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed at the Bo’ness Chemical Workers Social Club, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on April 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 10pm and the witness was in the social club. The accused approached him from behind and struck him to the back of the head with the bottom of a glass beer bottle.

"The man turned and the accused continued to strike him to the head with the bottom end of the bottle, which smashed. The man re-entered the address and was met by staff.

"Police were contacted. The man did not require medical attention.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Moore’s marriage had broken down and he was “struggling with that” and at the same time, the social club he had always frequented had been taken over by a new group and he no longer felt welcome there.

"He felt they didn’t want him in the club any more,” added Mr Biggam. “He had been there watching football and having a drink and the people in the club were trying to eject him out the door.

"He’s ashamed and embarrassed by his reaction to this, having had no previous convictions in his 60 years.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Even for a first offender, repeatedly striking someone to the head with a glass bottle carries the very real prospect of a custodial sentence. However, there was limited actual injury because no medical attention was needed.”

He placed Moore, 19b Salmon Court, School Brae, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Moore was also ordered to pay the man he assaulted £400 compensation at a rate of £50 per month.