Blood on the road in Larbert as nurse misjudges speed and slams into car

By James Trimble
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
A nurse’s momentary inattention led to her smashing into another vehicle and leaving a passenger bleeding from a head wound.

Connie Cobain, 21, was travelling too fast for the road layout ahead and struck the vehicle, which was also carrying a young child at the time.

Cobain appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving without due care and attention – failing to moderate her speed – in Powlees Place, Larbert on November 11 last year.

“It was 11.20am and the complainer was driving her Mercedes on route to a doctors appointment for her child,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He husband and child were also in the vehicle in the back seat.

Cobain appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Cobain appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Cobain appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She noticed a Renault Clio driving in the middle of the road – it was travelling too quickly – and collided into the side of her vehicle.”

The complainer’s husband was bleeding from a head wound and there was blood on the road.

"CCTV footage was reviewed and showed the accused’s manner of driving when she collided with the almost stationary vehicle, having taken the corner too quickly and not adjusting her speed for the road layout.”

The court heard the passenger in the car suffered a laceration to the top of his head which required eight stitches and the complainer’s vehicle was said to be a “write off”.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said; “She was fully insured. As far as the speed is concerned, it’s a two-lane carriageway and she was already slowing down as she was approaching the junction – she was straddling the road.

"It’s a moment’s inattention – she should have adjusted her speed. The complainer had right of way.”

Mr Mulholland said Cobain had recently finished university and had qualified as a paediatric staff nurse.

"She had been driving from Falkirk to Glasgow every day without any difficulties when she was going to university,” he added.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “It’s obviously a serious error of judgement on her part which has then caused an injury to a passenger.”

He fined Cobain, 9 Castleton Crescent, Falkirk, £210 to be paid at £20 per week and added nine points to her driving licence.

“Should she get anything else on her licence she will be disqualified through totting up,” he added.

