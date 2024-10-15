Blood covered ex con armed himself with sledgehammer during Bo'ness bust up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-convict was covered in blood when he armed himself with a sledgehammer and took his anger out on a door.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forbes Johnston, 40, had admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Dean Road, Bo’ness on June 28 and breaching his bail conditions at the same location on October 3.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were in their home address when they heard a banging noise outside. They looked out and saw the accused, who was seen to pick up a sledgehammer and hit the rear door of the premises.

“The witnesses then contacted police.”

Johnston appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Johnston subsequently returned to the same premises after the court had ordered him to stay away.

It was stated Johnston had “gone off the rails” since his partner passed away.

On the day of the main offence he was said to have got involved in an argument with his sister’s partner, who then supposedly assaulted him.

Johnston was said to have been “covered in blood” following the attack and then picked up what he thought was a “bit of wood”, but what police later recovered was in fact a “blood stained sledgehammer”.

The court heard Johnston did not go armed with the sledgehammer, but rather found it at the address.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have a very lengthy record, including prison sentences. However, your last conviction was over two years ago.”

She placed Johnston, 11 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement he attend addiction services and complete 180 hours of unpaid work in that time.