Blade-toting Denny offender 'teetering on the brink' of prison given a month to buck up his ideas

An offender who breached his bail curfew and failed to do his unpaid work was “teetering on the brink” of custody when he stepped into the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing last Thursday, David Houston, 20, had pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and Stanley blade in Herbertshire Street, Denny on November 19 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being outside his 68a Broad Street, Denny home after his 9pm to 6am curfew on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heart Houston, who had been granted bail on two occasions – on August 26 and November 20 last year – was also having a problem when it came to doing the unpaid work element of his community payback order.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Houston realised he was “teetering on the brink” of custody.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence until March 20 to see “what way Mr Houston goes”.