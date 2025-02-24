Blade-toting Denny offender 'teetering on the brink' of prison given a month to buck up his ideas

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST

An offender who breached his bail curfew and failed to do his unpaid work was “teetering on the brink” of custody when he stepped into the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Appearing last Thursday, David Houston, 20, had pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and Stanley blade in Herbertshire Street, Denny on November 19 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being outside his 68a Broad Street, Denny home after his 9pm to 6am curfew on February 18.

The court heart Houston, who had been granted bail on two occasions – on August 26 and November 20 last year – was also having a problem when it came to doing the unpaid work element of his community payback order.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Houston realised he was “teetering on the brink” of custody.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence until March 20 to see “what way Mr Houston goes”.

