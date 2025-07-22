Baton carrying, branch swinging bad boy robber cornered by police in Tamfourhill woods

When an offender was not driving around with his brother’s telescopic baton he was brandishing a tree branch at police or pinching alcohol and food from shops.

When he ran off into the woods with police officers in hot pursuit, Alan Penman, 38, told them he would smash their heads in with a tree branch he had just picked up.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Penman had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including possessing an offensive weapon – a telescopic baton – in Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston on March 12 last year.

He also admitted stealing alcohol from Frew’s Newsagents, Newlands Road, Grangemouth, a quantity of food from Danial’s Shop, Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk and threatening behaviour – brandishing a tree branch at police officers – in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate on March 24 this year.

Penman brandished a tree branch at police officers as they gave chase (Picture: Submitted)

“Police were on mobile patrol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They activated their blues lights, signalling the driver to stop. The accused was the driver and officers spoke to him.

"He said he was going to a local petrol station for a coffee. Police searched the nearside glove box and found an extendable baton. The accused said ‘that’s one of they stick things for my brother – I got it on holiday’.”

A year later Penman came to the attention of police again, pinching £75 worth of goods from one shop and £30 of items from another.

When officers caught up with him he had blood on his head.

"On seeing police the accused immediately began to make off through a wooded area shouting ‘come and get me – I’ll smash your head in’. He picked up a large branch from the ground and brandished it at officers.

"He was shouting ‘come on then – I’ll take your head off’. They shouted for him to put it down but each time he would swing the tree branch towards them.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said the court would be well aware of Penman’s “unenviable” criminal record.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Penman, 99 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 280 hours of unpaid work in that time.

