Banned driver blarney: Irish offender tells fibs to Falkirk police after traffic stop

Knowing he was caught red handed an Irish motorist tried to lie his way out of trouble by giving false details to police officers.

UK police do not maintain a record of Irish driving licence details in the same way they do for UK licences and Paul Timmons, 57, tried to use this fact to his advantage after he was pulled over.

He also took liberties with his date of birth and his name in an effort to hid his driving ban.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Timmons, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving false details to police on the A9, Ice House Brae, Laurieston on June 16.

Banned driver Timmons gave false details to police after they stopped him in Laurieston (Picture: Submitted)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 8.50am and police were on mobile patrol when the stopped the accused’s vehicle. He told officers he had an Irish driving licence which they were unable to trace.”

He also gave them a false date of birth, but his rouse did not last long and he soon gave officers the correct information, stating he was the holder of a UK driving licence, allowing them to discover he was disqualified from driving.

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Timmons lived in Birmingham, but spent a lot of time moving back and forth from there and Ireland.

Unfortunately Sheriff Maryam Labaki found the report on Timmons produced by Birmingham social workers was “devoid” of any information she required to sentence him.

She deferred sentence on Timmons, 45 Meadowsweet Avenue, Birmingham, until October 25 for a supplementary social work report.

