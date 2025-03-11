Banned Dennyloanhead driver stays in country just long enough to accept his punishment

A banned driver due to leave the UK for his home country claimed he wanted to accept his punishment first before jetting off to foreign parts.

Rimantas Staponkus, 28, was caught by police, driving when he was disqualified, and – although he is about to leave the UK – appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to be sentenced.

He had previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no insurance on the A904 Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on January 5 last year.

The court heard Staponkus was seen by police at 2am driving a white rental van and, after a computer check, found he had been disqualified from driving in December, 2023.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He appreciates he should have been more careful.”

It was stated Staponkus was due to leave the UK due to “health concerns”, but he wanted to stay in Scotland to deal with his court case first.

"He didn’t wish to leave the country until this matter has been resolved and that’s not an approach many in his position take. On completion of this case he will be returning to his home country.

"It’s an unusual set of circumstances in some ways. He’s here to accept his punishment and then move on. He will be leaving the country shortly, one way or another I’m led to believe.”

Sheriff James Hastie noted Staponkus, who lived in the Dennyloanhead area, had a drink driving offence on his record down in West Yorkshire.

He banned him from driving for two years and fined him £450 to be paid in full within 28 days.