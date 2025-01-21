Banned Camelon driver claimed police were 'overly aggressive' and 'took pleasure in hurting others'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andrew Hawke, 30, also stated officers had been “overly aggressive” and they “took pleasure in hurting others”.
Hawke appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen at Falkirk Police Station after his vehicle was stopped by police in Majors Loan, Falkirk on May 10 last year.
Procurator fiscal repute Amy Clyne said: “It was 9pm and police received a call from a concerned member of the public about the manner of driving of a motor vehicle.
"A little later on the same day police spotted the vehicle outside a store and saw the accused get into it and drive away. They activated their emergency lights and pulled him over.
"He has presented to them as impaired, struggling with his words.”
Hawke later stated the reason he did not give a specimen was because the “stop had been incorrectly carried out” and the officers “took pleasure in hurting others”. He requested the badge numbers of the officers involved.
Representing himself from the dock, Hawke said: “They were overly aggressive. I was panicking and nervous.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Hawke, 121 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, had a previous conviction for a similar offence back in 2022.
He placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 75 hours of unpaid work in that time. He was also banned from driving for three years.