Banknock connection: Charity worker caught smuggling drugs into UK

All the time a charity volunteer was visiting youngsters in prison to help them with their addictions he was also smuggling drugs into the UK.

Jack McGuire, 36, agreed for a series of parcels containing cannabis and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) worth some £100,000 to be posted from Canada and the USA to his home in Banknock.

He was arrested after the packages were intercepted at international sorting offices as they entered the country.

After his home was raided by police, McGuire, a martial arts instructor, told officers he had thought the packages just contained “designer clothes” and said he was being paid £300 a time to accept the parcels on behalf of a friend.

McGuire appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He claimed it was not until later on into the arrangement it finally dawned on him it could actually be “something dodgy”.

He said: “I got a couple of letters saying stuff had been stopped at the border and it was coming to this house. I thought it was a scam and trashed them.”

Evidence McGuire knew exactly what was going on was recovered at his home, however, when officers found he had a spreadsheet detailing different strains of cannabis together with tracking numbers.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, father-of-two McGuire, of Cedar Road, Banknock, had pleaded guilty to charges of importing and being involved in the supply of cannabis and THC between August and October 2023.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the offences were “out of character” and McGuire had been suffering from depression.

“He was at his darkest moment,” said Mr Morrow. “That manifests itself in this ridiculous decision that he makes.”

References for McGuire were handed to the court from the Scottish Prison Service, stating he had helped people in the past in Polmont YOI and from an organisation Mr Morrow named as “Fire and Peace Recovery”.

He added McGuire had also been involved in Scottish Recovery Month, held every September across a range organisations involved with substance abuse and mental health.

Mr Morrow said: “With the Peace and Recovery charity he is involved in helping people get from a terrible state into a place where they are able to become clear of illicit substances.”

Imposing a three-year prison sentence, Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “According to these references, while he was in Polmont to support 'Recovery Month' he was smuggling drugs into the country.

"When he's in there saying he's supporting people through their addiction at the same time he's importing illegal drugs. One of the testimonials stated you had attended HMP and Young Offenders' Institution, Polmont, in furtherance of your work in assisting people with their addiction issues in September 2023 to support Recovery Month.

“As I'm sure the irony is not lost on you, when you were purportedly supporting young offenders with their recovery from addictions you were also supporting the abuse and feeding the need of drug users by smuggling drugs into this country.

“Smuggling drugs into this country is a serious issue and the penalties require to be significant.”

