Banknock bad boy's bust up with partner left her bruised and a hotel window smashed

An offender said to abuse alcohol on a “daily basis” turned his drunken attention towards his partner at a hotel function and smashed a £470 window.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Jamieson, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and recklessly damaging property – smashing a window by punching it – at the Grange Manor, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth on March 9.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11.50pm and the accused was within the Grange Manor at a function where children were present as well. A young couple were arguing with each other – one of them being the accused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both parties were shouting and swearing at each other and they were asked to leave. During the course of the evening the two were seen to be struggling with each other and staff had to split them up.

Jamieson attacked his partner at the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National Word)

"The woman had bruising and swelling to her face and mouth. It was also discovered the accused had broken a window at the premises causing £472 worth of damage.”

The court heard Jamieson, who wanted the relationship to continue with the woman he attacked, had little recollection of the incident due to his high level of intoxication at the time.

It was stated alcohol abuse was part of his life and he drinks on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You behaved in a disgraceful manner.”

She placed Jamieson, 49 Viewfield Road, Banknock, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend mental health and addiction services.

He was also ordered to pay £472 compensation to the Grange Manor for the window he smashed.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper