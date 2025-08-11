Banknock bad boy's bust up with partner left her bruised and a hotel window smashed
Robin Jamieson, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and recklessly damaging property – smashing a window by punching it – at the Grange Manor, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth on March 9.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11.50pm and the accused was within the Grange Manor at a function where children were present as well. A young couple were arguing with each other – one of them being the accused.
"Both parties were shouting and swearing at each other and they were asked to leave. During the course of the evening the two were seen to be struggling with each other and staff had to split them up.
"The woman had bruising and swelling to her face and mouth. It was also discovered the accused had broken a window at the premises causing £472 worth of damage.”
The court heard Jamieson, who wanted the relationship to continue with the woman he attacked, had little recollection of the incident due to his high level of intoxication at the time.
It was stated alcohol abuse was part of his life and he drinks on a daily basis.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You behaved in a disgraceful manner.”
She placed Jamieson, 49 Viewfield Road, Banknock, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend mental health and addiction services.
He was also ordered to pay £472 compensation to the Grange Manor for the window he smashed.