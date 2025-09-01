An offender wearing a balaclava and armed with a baseball bat stormed into a shop and tried to help himself to 12 cans of cider.

Louis Stewart, 37, was thwarted by police on that occasion – telling officers he had the bat with him for his own protection.

Just a day earlier he had smashed a window at the same store because he was refused service due to his level of intoxication.

A year before that police were called to an incident at Stewart’s home and while they were there dealing with that, they uncovered his £24,000 cannabis crop.

Stewart smashed a window at the Spar store in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including destroying property and threatening behaviour at the Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on May 31 and possession of an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – at the same location on June 1.

“The accused entered the shop,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He picked up four cans of Strongbow cider, however, sale was refused due to him being heavily intoxicated.”

Reacting badly to the news, Stewart smashed a glass panel in the door of the store, causing £200 of damage.

Police were ready for him when he returned to the premises wearing a black balaclava over his face and picked up a quantity of alcohol.

Officers asked him to remove his balaclava. A subsequent search uncovered 12 cans of cider and a baseball bat hidden inside his coat, which Stewart claimed he was carrying for his own protection.

When he was not smashing up stores, Stewart was tending to his cannabis crop and admitted producing class B drug cannabis at his 326 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth home on May 17 last year.

His cultivation was uncovered when officers called at Stewart’s home to deal with a disturbance and a search of the property was carried out.

They found cannabis plants worth an estimated value of £24,860.

Stewart pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance at Sainsburys, McIntyre Avenue, Larbert, on March 30.

He was seen getting into an Audi and driving away from a location and police were contacted. Officer were able to view CCTV footage which showed him driving the vehicle.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has struggled with a number of substance misuse issues for a number of years now. He says things have been spiralling out of control for much of this year."

Mr Aitken said Stewart was heavily intoxicated on both occasions he turned up at the Spar.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Stewart on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next nine months.

Sheriff Shead also banned him from driving for 16 months.

A review of the order was called for in three month’s time on November 27.

